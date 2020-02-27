Nigeria: Border Security - Aerial Vehicles for Trans-African Highway Survey Underway - Govt

27 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Malika Umar and Idowu Isamotu

The Federal Government says aerial vehicles to survey the Trans-African highway would soon be made available, adding that the first phase of the project will stretch from the Lagos-Abuja corridor to Ivory Coast.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in Abuja at a meeting with the management of the African Regional Institute for Geospatial Information Science and Technology.

He said: "We want to bring in some aerial vehicles to do aerial survey for the Lagos-Abuja highway corridor that is connecting Nigeria through Seme border to Benin, all the way to Ivory Coast; that is the first phase.

"The security apparatus that will be deployed in the future will be increasingly technology-based and their effectiveness depends a lot on geospatial data."

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Executive Director, AFRIGIST, Adewale Akingbade, said drones and aerial vehicles would be deployed for 24-hour surveillance at the borders.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.