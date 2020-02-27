Nigeria: Border Security - Aerial Vehicles for Trans-African Highway Survey Underway - Govt

The Federal Government says aerial vehicles to survey the Trans-African highway would soon be made available, adding that the first phase of the project will stretch from the Lagos-Abuja corridor to Ivory Coast.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in Abuja at a meeting with the management of the African Regional Institute for Geospatial Information Science and Technology.

He said: "We want to bring in some aerial vehicles to do aerial survey for the Lagos-Abuja highway corridor that is connecting Nigeria through Seme border to Benin, all the way to Ivory Coast; that is the first phase.

"The security apparatus that will be deployed in the future will be increasingly technology-based and their effectiveness depends a lot on geospatial data."

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Executive Director, AFRIGIST, Adewale Akingbade, said drones and aerial vehicles would be deployed for 24-hour surveillance at the borders.