Nigeria: NDLEA Investigation Exonerates Nigerian Held in Saudi Arabia for Drug Trafficking

Ibrahim Abubakar, a Nigerian held by the Saudi Arabian government for drug trafficking three years ago, has finally been released, following presentations from Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, that exonerated him.

The documentary evidence, as reliably gathered, included a correspondent from the anti-narcotic agency, stating that it had arrested and charged three persons who planted the tramadol tablets on Abubakar, as well as a certified copy of the two counts charge sheet from the Federal High Court, Kano.

The documents were said to have been presented to the Saudi Court, consequent upon which it ruled in favour of Ibrahim and discharged him.

Abubakar was arrested upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, when his luggage was found to contain 1,497 tablets of illicit tramadol.

He has been standing trial since 2017 in Saudi Arabia, where punishment for drug trafficking is execution.

However, following NDLEA's investigation and subsequent arrest of the suspects alleged to have planted the drugs on Abubakar, a delegation from Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, and Zamfara State government, the home state of Abubakar, arrived in Jeddah with the documentary evidence provided by NDLEA for the trial slated for February 18.

Speaking on Abubakar's release, NDLEA's Principal Staff, Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema, said: "On December 15, 2017, a letter of complaint was written by Malam Gwani Sadiq Siddiq from Zamfara State, seeking NDLEA to intervene on the arrest of Abubakar by the Saudi anti-narcotics officials.

"The agency swung into investigation, which revealed that Abubakar travelled to Saudi on March 10, 2017 through Malam Aminu Kano International Airport and was arrested by the Saudi anti-narcotics officials at Medina Airport for importing 1, 497 tablets of Tramadol.

"The substance was allegedly concealed in a bag and tagged to his passport at MAKIA by his travel agent named Mahmood Sani and two other handlers at the airport, one Mrs. Celina Yaycock and Mr. Anthony Johnson."

The suspects alleged to have planted the drug, he said, had been charged to the Federal High Court, Kano.

