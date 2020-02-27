Nigeria: NDLEA Investigation Exonerates Nigerian Held in Saudi Arabia for Drug Trafficking

26 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

Ibrahim Abubakar, a Nigerian held by the Saudi Arabian government for drug trafficking three years ago, has finally been released, following presentations from Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, that exonerated him.

The documentary evidence, as reliably gathered, included a correspondent from the anti-narcotic agency, stating that it had arrested and charged three persons who planted the tramadol tablets on Abubakar, as well as a certified copy of the two counts charge sheet from the Federal High Court, Kano.

The documents were said to have been presented to the Saudi Court, consequent upon which it ruled in favour of Ibrahim and discharged him.

Abubakar was arrested upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, when his luggage was found to contain 1,497 tablets of illicit tramadol.

He has been standing trial since 2017 in Saudi Arabia, where punishment for drug trafficking is execution.

However, following NDLEA's investigation and subsequent arrest of the suspects alleged to have planted the drugs on Abubakar, a delegation from Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, and Zamfara State government, the home state of Abubakar, arrived in Jeddah with the documentary evidence provided by NDLEA for the trial slated for February 18.

Speaking on Abubakar's release, NDLEA's Principal Staff, Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema, said: "On December 15, 2017, a letter of complaint was written by Malam Gwani Sadiq Siddiq from Zamfara State, seeking NDLEA to intervene on the arrest of Abubakar by the Saudi anti-narcotics officials.

"The agency swung into investigation, which revealed that Abubakar travelled to Saudi on March 10, 2017 through Malam Aminu Kano International Airport and was arrested by the Saudi anti-narcotics officials at Medina Airport for importing 1, 497 tablets of Tramadol.

"The substance was allegedly concealed in a bag and tagged to his passport at MAKIA by his travel agent named Mahmood Sani and two other handlers at the airport, one Mrs. Celina Yaycock and Mr. Anthony Johnson."

The suspects alleged to have planted the drug, he said, had been charged to the Federal High Court, Kano.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.