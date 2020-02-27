Sudan: English Company Expresses Desire to Engage Into Investment in Al-Rawat Oil Field

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — An English Company has expressed its desire to enter into investment in the Al-Rawat oil field

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining Dr. Hamid Suleiman Hamid explained, in statement to SUNA, that Al-Rawat oil field was one of the important fields and was expected to cover a big part of the demand for petroleum products, pointing out that the English company expressed its willingness to engage into an investment partnership in the White Nile State-Based Al-Rawat field and other new fields that are to be explored.

Dr. Hamid said that the country's large resources were attractive for investment, a matter that revives hope and optimism, referring to the involvement of the domestic investments into the oil sector, pointing out that the efforts of the ministry have culminated in the attraction of international investments.

