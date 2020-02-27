Sudan: EU High-Level Delegation to Visit Al-Fasher On Sunday

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — A high-Level delegation fof the European Union, headed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, will viould Al-Fashir cty,the capital of North Darfur State, on Sunday.

The EU delegation will get acquainting with the overall situation on the ground in the state, the priorities and humanitarian and development needs for boosting peace and stability in Darfur..

The caretaker Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen Malik Al-Tayeb Khogali, discussed at his office Wednesday with the EU ambassador to Khartoum the the coordination and cooperation formaking the EU Vice- President's visit to North Darfur a success.

The Wali (governor) has praised the EU and UN agencies' support to the state in particular and Darfur region in general..

For his part, the EU ambassador affirmed the European Union and UN agencies support to the transitional government and the move from emergency and relief to stage o sustainable development in Darfur

He pointed that the program of the EU Vice-President's visit would include a series of meetings with government officials and members of the state's security committee, besides visits to some IDPs camps and voluntary return areas.

