Sudan: Kabbashi Discusses AU Support for Transitional Period

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Feb, 26 (SUNA) - Member of Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Shams Al Dine Kabbashi, and Head of African Union (AU) office in Khartoum, Ambassador, Mohamed Belaish, discussed technical and political support from African Union for the transitional period as well as arrangements for visits of AU delegations to Sudan during the coming period.

Belaish said in a press statement after metting with Kabashi at Republican Palace Wednesday that the meeting reviewed progress of the transitional period and its positive developments at political level and the progress made at Juba peace process mediated by the State of South Sudan.

He added that the meeting discussed arrangements for visits scheduled to paid to Sudan by the AU commissioner Moussa Faki, high- level delegate from AU Peace and Security Council and Chairperson of AU High- level Implementation Panel(AUHIP) Thabo Mbeki.

