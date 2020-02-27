Sudan: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs to Visit Sudan

Khartoum,Feb.26(SUNA)- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Dr Josep Borrell will arrive Sudan next Saturday on a two-day official visit, said Robert van den Dool, Head of EU Mission in Sudan in press statements Wednesday.

He said the aim of the visit is to attend the IGAD ministerial meeting which is taking place in Khartoum , saying the EU presence in the meeting would be a signal of support for role and efforts being carried out by IGAD leaders in Horn of Africa to achieve peace, , stability, and development.

Ambassador Dan Dool affirmed the EU support to the African regional organization concerning with development.

He added that the EU High Representative will hold during his visits meetings with a number of leaders in Sudan including the President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk, besides visiting Al-Fasher, capital of North Darfur State where he will meet representatives of international organizations, displaced people.

The Head of EU Mission in Sudan disclosed that Dr Borell will visit Khartoum University to give lecture on " EU Expected Role in Sudan during the Transitional Period" as well as meeting the Sudanese youth who led the peaceful SuDANESE REVOLUTION.