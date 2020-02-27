Sudan: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs to Visit Sudan

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum,Feb.26(SUNA)- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Dr Josep Borrell will arrive Sudan next Saturday on a two-day official visit, said Robert van den Dool, Head of EU Mission in Sudan in press statements Wednesday.

He said the aim of the visit is to attend the IGAD ministerial meeting which is taking place in Khartoum , saying the EU presence in the meeting would be a signal of support for role and efforts being carried out by IGAD leaders in Horn of Africa to achieve peace, , stability, and development.

Ambassador Dan Dool affirmed the EU support to the African regional organization concerning with development.

He added that the EU High Representative will hold during his visits meetings with a number of leaders in Sudan including the President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk, besides visiting Al-Fasher, capital of North Darfur State where he will meet representatives of international organizations, displaced people.

The Head of EU Mission in Sudan disclosed that Dr Borell will visit Khartoum University to give lecture on " EU Expected Role in Sudan during the Transitional Period" as well as meeting the Sudanese youth who led the peaceful SuDANESE REVOLUTION.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.