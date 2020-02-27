Sudan: Mediation - We Started Arrangements for Final Signing of Peace Agreement

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Deputy head of South Sudan mediation for peace in Sudan, Dhio Mattok, said that the mediation has started arrangements for the final signing of the peace agreement between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front.

He said in a press statement to SUNA that the mediation is working seriously with the hope for completion of the side agreement in all the tracks on March 8, which is the date set for completing the negotiation, unless the decides extension of the negotiations for more time.

Mattok pointed out that the negotiation is progressing with more focusing on Darfur track, on ground that the negotiations have been finalized in all tracks and that there are committees are operating in details on the Two Areas track.

He indicated that the negotiation at the compensation committee is progressing well with regard to Darfur track, expecting this committee to complete its work in the coming two days.

He announced that next Monday will witness the discussion on two important papers which are the security arrangements and the compensations, adding that the United Nations has provided the mediation with two experts from New York and Addis Ababa.

He said that the teams for discussion on the security arrangements, from military leaders of the government and field commanders in the armed struggle movements are expected to arrive in Juba on Sunday.

He also expected arrival of the displaced persons delegation in Juba on next Sunday, adding that the negotiation on the displaced people and refugees dossier would start simultaneously with the negotiations on the security arrangement file, but in different halls.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

