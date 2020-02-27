Zimbabwe: Speaker Demands Answers On CAF's Ban On Local Stadiums

27 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has ordered Local Government Minister July Moyo to issue a ministerial statement on the "embarrassing ban" on Zimbabwean stadiums from hosting international matches imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF dropped the bombshell this week citing failure by the authorities to upgrade the facilities to host international matches.

During a Question and Answer Session Wednesday, Zanu PF Bikita East MP Johnson Madhuku, had asked Local Government Minister about the government's policy on the maintenance of sport and recreational facilities in the country.

"What is government policy with regards to maintenance of all government sports and recreational facilities or infrastructure in terms of safety, use and meeting the international standards?" asked Madhuku.

"Considering the fact that it is a requirement for citizens who contribute."

However, Moyo was however not present to respond to Madhuku.flex

Mudenda said in the substantive minister's absence, there was need for the minister to issue a ministerial statement as the ban was an embarrassment.

"I concur with the member. The fact that we have our national stadiums disqualified by CAF is a very serious matter. We need the responsible Minister of Local Government to respond to this embarrassment."

Acting Leader of the House, State Security Minister Owen Ncube said if local authorities that run some of the stadiums did not have funds to upgrade their infrastructure, they should approach the Local Government ministry and borrow funds.

Harare North MP Rusty Markham had questioned why government had waited for too long until the stadiums became a mess.

He suggested government should divert ZUPCO subsidies towards repairing stadiums.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa also suggested that Minister of Sports, Kirsty Coventry should issue a separate statement and clarify why her ministry was not responsible for the CAF ban.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.