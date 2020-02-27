Kenya: Rayon Sport Pips Bandari to Mbungo's Signature

Former AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo has agreed on a deal to take over at Rayon Sport in the same capacity.

Reports from Kigali indicate the Rwandan national has officially signed a five-month deal with the Rwandan giants which will run until the end of the current league season in June.

"He has agreed on everything (with Rayon). It is a short term deal. The club has struggled this season and he is needed to steady the ship," one of the coach's representatives told Nairobi News.

Kenya Premier League side Bandari are the big losers from this development, given that the dockers had expressed interest in securing the coach's services as a replacement for Bernard Mwalala.

LEOPARDS EXIT

Rayon is currently a distant third on the Rwandan league standings after 20 matches, with APR and Police occupying the top two positions, in that order.

Mbungo, who has won two Rwandan domestic cup titles, walked out on Leopards in January after going for six months without pay.

The Kenyan club is said to owe him in excess of Sh2 million and he is believed to be considering legal action to recover his dues from the broke club.

Mbungo has also managed Kiyovu and AS Kigali in the past.