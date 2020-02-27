Kenya: A Woman Gangster Drugged and Robbed Me - Ottomax

26 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Matthew Ottamax has narrated his ordeal at the hands of a person he describes as a 'woman gangster' who reportedly drugged him at a night club and went on to rob him of cash and valuables.

Earlier, a number of Ottomax's friends suspected foul play when messages were sent from his mobile phone urgently requesting for cash.

DRUNKEN STUPOR

Ottomax says that was the work of the con woman whom he met at a Nairobi night club.

"A woman walks to my table just when (I) am about to wind up my otherwise lovely reggae night," the former AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia goalkeeper recounted.

"After two rounds of tequila shots which she didn't pay, but I did, like the gentleman I am, next thing I find myself riding in the same car with the gangster to my house, all this time I am in a deep stupor. The rest is history," he wrote.

HALF DEAD

Ottomax, who often uploads photos of himself partying on social media, says the lady managed to steal his money and phone.

"Our house help then gets a rare message from my line asking her for Sh6,000 that I have an emergency and I urgently need that cash. That arouses her suspicion hence coming to my room to check and finds me half dead, without my phone national ID and Sh4,800. Thanks guys for suspecting the messages were a scam."

However, the retired goalkeeper did state when the incident happened or whether he has reported the matter to the police.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

