Kenya: Another Bobi Wine Supporter Allegedly Killed By Police

26 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

For the second time in as many days, Ugandan Opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is blaming the government for the death of his supporter.

Bobi Wine, in a tweet, has accused President Yoweri Museveni's regime of killing a certain Dan Kyeyune.

"What a country! What a time! This evening we returned from the burial of Ritah Nabukenya who was murdered by police yesterday, police and LDU shot at the crowd of people who were waving at me. Dan Kyeyune died on spot, others sustained severe injuries," Bobi Wine said.

He also posted graphic images showing what appears to be a man's body lying in a pool of blood and with a hand with one finger chopped off.

Ugandan media also quoted an unnamed witness confirming that the Local Defence Unit (LDU) had shot an unidentified man at about 8pm along the Kampala-Hoima road.

Bobi Wine and his supporters were returning from the burial of Ritah Nabukenya who reportedly died following an accident involving a police van.

