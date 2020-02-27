Gambia: Media Briefed On Upcoming TFN Heroes Awards

26 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Emmanuel Adomako

The Awards committee of The Fatu Network (TFN) Heroes Awards over the weekend held a press conference where they briefed the media on their level of preparation for the upcoming awards.

The awards will recognise individuals who have tirelessly and selflessly worked for their country and communities through their respective industries and initiatives. The awardees will come from different works of life across all key sectors and from the different segments of the wider society.

According to the committee, about 1, 527 nominations were made with 51.8% coming from the diaspora and 48.2% coming from The Gambia and after careful selection, a maximum of four candidates were selected per category.

A committee member and Pastor of the Abiding Word Ministries, Pastor Forbes said some of the criteria considered to be eligible for a category was that the individual must have been adding value to the community or the country at large over the years and is worth appreciating.

"We wanted a recipe that would not be us alone to decide who was best for the Gambia that is why we involved the public to an extent" said Ms Neneh Cham, the vice chairperson of the awards committee.

Read the original article on The Point.

