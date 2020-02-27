Zimbabwe: Govt Introduces Additional 2.5 Percent Tax for Hard-Pressed Civil Servants

27 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

The government has introduced an additional 2.5% tax for agitated civil servants effective this March in what it calls a new loans-centred initiative that will benefit its struggling employees and protect them from loan sharks.

The government said it had also injected $100 million for the proposed Civil Service Mutual Saving Fund loan facility.

Presenting the loan facility at a press briefing in Harare Wednesday, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, said every government employees will, from next month, contribute 2.5% of their monthly salary before they start benefiting from the loan scheme.

"Cabinet resolved that the government employs the Mutual Savings Fund and that it be established by March 2020, that government will immediately provide a lumpsum injection of $100 million from the budget to facilitate the expedited establishment of this fund," Ncube said.

"A 2.5% of the total remuneration (will) be deducted from every government employee in consultation with the Public Service Commission (PSC)," Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa added.

"A steering committee comprising the PSC, Ministry of Finance and Office of the President and Cabinet be established to decide on the implementation modalities of this fund."

Ncube said the government was protecting its 300 000 strong workforce from loan sharks.

"Civil servants tend to borrow out there. Some of them are actually in serious debt, with loan sharks charging very high interest rates. Our view is, let us protect civil servants with an alternative where they can borrow cheaply and support their day-to-day activities," he said.

"What we had done so far, is we had solved the pension issue. When they retire, they have a pension so that is ok, but they have needs now and they are borrowing from loan sharks at a very high interest rate and we want to solve that problem."

The 2.5% adds to the controversial 2% tax on all mobile money transactions introduced by Ncube as part of his unpopular austerity measures last year.

Most civil servants are currently battling to make ends meet as their salaries have been devalued by the prevailing hyper inflationary environment.

Government has also not responded to the demands by the public servants to receive better salaries pegged against the inter-bank rate.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.