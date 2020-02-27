Zimbabwe: Kirsty Coventry to Speak On Stadia Ban

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry has said she will this week issue a statement pertaining to the banning of Zimbabwe stadia by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Coventry who appeared to seek ideas from about 200 youth from different African countries while interfacing with them on the sidelines of the sixth session of the 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (AFRFSD), said she was gathering different views.

CAF dropped a bombshell which was confirmed by ZIFA in a statement on Tuesday that the continental mother body had barred the country's stadia from hosting international matches, which will likely see Zimbabwe play its upcoming 2021 international football home matches in neighbouring countries.

Initially CAF had barred the National Sports Stadium and other facilities not suitable with hope pinned on Bulawayo's Barbourfields Stadium.

However, the Bulawayo stadium used by Highlanders was also condemned leaving the country with no suitable ground to host international matches.

"If you were in my shoes as Minister of sport, what would you do with the CAF/Zifa issue where you have national stadia not in your portfolio? For the past 20 years stadia just like other sporting facilities have been going down," said Coventry as she threw a question to the youth.

Coventry who has been in Victoria Falls since Monday attending the forum and also overseeing a target shooting event also happening in Victoria Falls, said it's unfortunate that CAF decided to ban the country's stadia at this time when the national team will soon be resuming matches towards qualification for African glory.

During the interface, Coventry had been asking youth questions about their views on a wide ranging issues education, technology, governance and the AFRFSD conference in particular.

The youths advised the minister to take Zifa leadership to task for failing to manage facilities while others said its time for the country to introspect.

Asked about the issue soon after the meeting, Coventry said she was still consulting and would issue a statement Thursday morning.

CAF inspected local football facilities about two months ago before condemning the state of the National Sports Stadium and Mandava.

Barbourfields had received a partial clearance to host international matches, with the inspectors demanding that the floodlights at the stadium be improved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

No improvement has been made so far which leaves the country facing the grim prospects of playing all its home matches outside the country.

The local football mother-body said it has started the process of looking for an alternative venue outside the country.

Zimbabwe Algeria on March 31 in the return fixture of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group H back-to-back qualifier clashes.

The 60 000-seater National Sports Stadium is managed by the Ministry of Local Government while Barbourfields is owned by the Bulawayo City Council.

Earlier on Wednesday Coventry toured sporting facilities and other projects in Victoria Falls where she said the resort town has potential to grow in sports tourism.

She visited newly established Victoria Falls Boxing Club and some projects including the Women's Voice Housing Co-operative club.

"Youth should work together to attract other young people to showcase their talent. Those involved in art should also start training others so we preserve culture," said Coventry.