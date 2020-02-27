Gambia: 'We Have to Win Our Next Game to Avert Early Exit,' Says Captain Saho

Chungan Saho captain of Gunjur FC says his team has to win their next game to avert an early exit from the ongoing Wuli East nawettan. Saho said this in a post-match comment after his side's 3-0 lost to Murreh Kunda FC.

'We are in good shape, but that is the nature of football. However we will still give our best to avert an early exit,' he bemoaned.

He added: 'We drew our opening game and currently we have a goal and a point. So we really need to win our coming game to make it to the next stage.' He emphasized: 'We will definitely prepare for our next game. We will exhaust every avenue to win our third game, as it is our only key to averting an early exit.'

Gunjur is currently third in their group with a goal and point. Their next match will be a do or die affair to enable them qualify for the second stage of the competition.