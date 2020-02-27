Gambia: GPF Conclude Tactical Operational Training

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) on Friday February 21st 2020 successfully concluded a two weeks training on tactical operations at the Police Academy Training School in Banjuluding.

The training which was facilitated by Mathias Lohn, Chief of Staff of the GPST in the country provided Judith Berthodt and Thorsten Schwarz as trainers.

ASP Ousman Colley who represented the Inspector General of Police in his opening remarks, said the GPF recognized the strength of the training and the progress made in building the capacity of Officers; that the training will enable the GPF in handling public demonstration or other public disorders peacefully.

According to ASP Colley, the country is now engulfed in protest situations such as the recent "three years jotna" protest during which the Police Officers were challenged to the extent of using force; that GPF Officers usually find themselves in hostile areas to execute their duties; but that with the training, they will be able to handle such situations in a peaceful and professional manner; that the training offers simple but very effective techniques and he hopes that the office of the IGP will extend the knowledge and skills learnt to various other police stations/officers within the country.

He concluded by thanking the GPST in facilitating the course most especially the Army Chief of Staff for their contribution in complementing the Government's efforts towards Security Sector Reform (SSR); that the capacity building training will be extended to others.

Babucarr Ceesay, a Sub-Inspector and participant who spoke on behalf of trainees, applauded the GPF for giving them the opportunity and thanked the trainers for their excellent deliberation during the training program. He urged Government and the IGP to assist them with such capacity building training.

Mrs. Judith Berthodt thanked the participants for their cooperation during the course period and expressed the hope to come back to the Gambia to facilitate more training in other tactical operation skills.