Gambia: Wuli - Gunjur's Gaffer Rues Missed Chances, Red Card

26 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Muhammadou Saho head coach of Gunjur has rued his side's profligacy and the sending off culminating to their 3-0 savaging to Murreh FC.

He decried: 'My defence line did not perform as expected and our opponents capitalized on that for their victory. My forward also had some problems coupled with the red card. This has made it impossible for us to have a better result today.'

Danso said he will prepare adequately for his coming game to nick in all points.

'I will still do my best to win my next match, so that we can qualify for the next stage,' he said.

