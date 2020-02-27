Gambia: Minister Sheikh Omar Faye Visits Saudi Arabia

At the invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mr. sheikh Omar Faye, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of the Gambia, visited The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday February 19th 2020 and Thursday February 20th 2020, and was received in audience on behalf of His Royal Highness, by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Ayesh, the Assistant Minister of defense at the Ministry of Defense in Riyadh.

At the meeting, Sheikh Omar Faye conveyed to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crow Prince and Minister of Defence, warm greetings and best wishes from Adama Barrow, the President and people of the Gambia. He briefed Mohammad Abdullah al Ayesh on the excellent cooperation between The Armed forces of the Gambia and The Armed Forces of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, he expressed thanks and appreciation to His Majesty The King and the Crown Prince and Minister of Defence for the kind support and assistance they continue to render to the Gambia which serve to further strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part Mohammad bin Abudullah Al Ayesh, the Assistant Minister of Defence on behalf of the Crown Prince and Minister of Defense, warmly welcomed Minister Faye and delegation and also alluded to the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and assured him of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's continued support to the Gambia and its Armed forces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia External Relations Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Present during the audience at the Ministry of Defense were Major General Fayyed Hamad al Ruwailli, The Chief of staff of The Royall Saudi Armed Forces and the Major General Mohammed Said S. Al Moghide, Secretary General of the Islamic Counter Terrorism Coalition Center.

During the visit, Sheikh Omar Faye also visited the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Center in the outskirts of Riyadh. He was received at the Center by the Major General Mohammed Said S. Al Moghidi, Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Center, where he was taken on a conducted tour and had a briefing meeting with the Officers at the Center including the two Gambian Officers currently based there.

After visiting The Prophet's Mosque in Al Madinah Al Munawara and performing Ummrah in Makkah al Mukarammah, Sheikh Omar Faye, the Minister of defense will leave Jeddah for Banjul on Tuesday 25 February 2020.

Press Release from Ministry of Defence