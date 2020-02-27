Gambia: Captain Danso - 'We Came for the Trophy'

26 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Sorreba Danso captain for Murreh Kunda FC reveals his team has their eyes on the prize, voicing satisfaction over their 3-0 win over Gunjur FC in the ongoing Wuli East tourney.

'I want to thank our entire team for the crucial victory and urge all to keep up the momentum. We lost our first game, and from that match, we identified our mistakes and problems. We worked on them during training and it paid off for us,' Danso said.

He added: 'We are ready for our next game and we are hopeful of victory to manifest our ultimate goal of coming for the staked trophy.'

He said despite the win, they will still improve on their central midfield and half-backs coupled with the introduction of a new key player to make it an accomplished mission.

'I thank our fans for their support. I still call on them to be patient. We will do our utmost to leave up to their satisfaction,' he said.

