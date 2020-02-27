Zimbabwe: State Capture Claims By PG Hodzi Are Personal Opinion - Mohadi

Photo: John Manzongo/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa with his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi (file photo).
27 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has dismissed as personal opinion, recent claims by Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi that most Zimbabwean State institutions were captured by corrupt cartels.

Mohadi was responding to a question from Norton MP, Temba Mliswa during Parliament's question time Wednesday.

Mliswa had asked how government intended to respond to the "serious" claims by the PG.

"What he (PG) said is his own opinion," Mohadi said, adding, "But for what we are doing as government over the claims is that we will investigate as to whether what he said was true or not.

"He needs to explain to us what he meant by 'State capture' and what is actually taking place. Until he comes to us and explain the issue, investigations are yet to take place."

However, Mliswa said the government was supposed to be pro-active and look into the claims.

"For as long as government is not pro-active in questioning him on the revelations, surely this country will be taken for a ride and the whole world will believe that the State has been captured," Mliswa said.

"Can you ask him why he has said that? This has not gone well with people outside, the international community and somebody who is in that office (PG)."

Kambuzuma MP, Willias Madzimure queried why the issue had taken long for the government to respond to considering how serious the allegations were.

"It is now more than two weeks since the PG made that pronouncement, which should have shocked government. Why did government not respond on time regarding the issue?" Madzimure asked.

Mohadi said not everything mentioned about the government needed to be investigated.

"It does not mean that when you say something now, it will not be investigated. A (ministerial) statement will be given as Mliswa has requested," Mohadi said in his response.

Early this month, Hodzi said corrupt cartels had captured key government institutions including the police and judiciary, making it difficult to tackle graft or arrest the suspects responsible for most of the high-level corruption.

"The nature of the cartels cuts across all institutions, media, legal profession, judiciary, National Prosecuting Authority and all other institutions that have mandates to fight corruption, even members of the public and business people, they are also involved in these cartels," Hodzi said then.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.