Zimbabwe: State Capture Claims By PG Hodzi Are Personal Opinion - Mohadi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has dismissed as personal opinion, recent claims by Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi that most Zimbabwean State institutions were captured by corrupt cartels.

Mohadi was responding to a question from Norton MP, Temba Mliswa during Parliament's question time Wednesday.

Mliswa had asked how government intended to respond to the "serious" claims by the PG.

"What he (PG) said is his own opinion," Mohadi said, adding, "But for what we are doing as government over the claims is that we will investigate as to whether what he said was true or not.

"He needs to explain to us what he meant by 'State capture' and what is actually taking place. Until he comes to us and explain the issue, investigations are yet to take place."

However, Mliswa said the government was supposed to be pro-active and look into the claims.

"For as long as government is not pro-active in questioning him on the revelations, surely this country will be taken for a ride and the whole world will believe that the State has been captured," Mliswa said.

"Can you ask him why he has said that? This has not gone well with people outside, the international community and somebody who is in that office (PG)."

Kambuzuma MP, Willias Madzimure queried why the issue had taken long for the government to respond to considering how serious the allegations were.

"It is now more than two weeks since the PG made that pronouncement, which should have shocked government. Why did government not respond on time regarding the issue?" Madzimure asked.

Mohadi said not everything mentioned about the government needed to be investigated.

"It does not mean that when you say something now, it will not be investigated. A (ministerial) statement will be given as Mliswa has requested," Mohadi said in his response.

Early this month, Hodzi said corrupt cartels had captured key government institutions including the police and judiciary, making it difficult to tackle graft or arrest the suspects responsible for most of the high-level corruption.

"The nature of the cartels cuts across all institutions, media, legal profession, judiciary, National Prosecuting Authority and all other institutions that have mandates to fight corruption, even members of the public and business people, they are also involved in these cartels," Hodzi said then.