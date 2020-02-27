Tanzania: Court Rejects Duo's Special Diet Request

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam has rejected a special diet request by two Burundian nationals, charged with killing leading Elephant Conservationist in Tanzania, South African Wayne Lotter.

The duo, alias Ogistee are in prisons pending their trial.

Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Isaya ruled that there was no provision under the laws of the land which require the prison authorities to provide such food to foreigners.

According to the magistrate, there could be a possibility of availability of a policy arrangement within the prisons authority or Ministry of Home Affairs for a remand prisoner to be given special food.

The magistrate was, thus, quick to advice the two to seek re-arrangement if there was such an offer. During the hearing, the prosecution and the accused had locked horns on whether they should be given a special diet.

State Attorney Faraji Nguka, for the prosecution, vehemently opposed the duo's request.

One of the suspects had raised complaints, claiming that the prisons authority had been serving them tea and bread for breakfast.

He added that they were receiving the same ration even in the evening as well as cooked rice with roasted beans, as a special meal in the afternoon.

But to their surprise, the diet was withdrawn without any reason, claimed Zebedayo. "Other foreigners are getting such special food.

But the same has been withdrawn on our part. Why this discrimination? We also want to be given such a diet," he alleged.

The trial attorney, however, hit back and refuted the claims, as he submitted that there was no discrimination, noting all inmates in prisons are treated equally and provided normal food like any others. It was not true that foreigners are given special diet while in remand prison, he said.

He further told the court, while armed with a copy of the Prisons Standing Orders of 2003, that special food is provided to an inmate upon recommendation of the doctor and not otherwise.

Apart from the two Burundians, other accused persons in the trial are Khalid Mwinyi, a banker and his sister, Rahma Mwinyi, a businesswoman, Mohamed Maganga, an office attendant, Godfrey Salamba, Innocent Kimaro, Chambie Ally and Allan Mafuwe, who are all businessmen.

Others are Robert Mwaipyana, a bank officer, Ismail Mohamed, a Somali national, Abdallah Bawaziri, a resident of Dodoma, Leonard Makoi, Amini Sham, Ayoub Selemani, Joseph Lukoa, Gaudence Matemu and Abuu Mkingie, who are all businessmen.

The prosecution claimed that on diverse dates between July 1 and August 16, 2017, within the United Republic of Tanzania, all accused persons conspired to murder Wayne Derek Lotter.

It is alleged that on August 16, 2017, at the junction of Chole and Haile Selasie Road within Kinondoni District in the Commercial City of Dar es Salaam, the accused persons murdered Wayne Derek Lotter, who was a South African anti-poacher campaigner.

Wayne Lotter was shot when he was being driven from the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere International Airport to his hotel when his taxi was stopped by another vehicle.

Two men, one armed with a gun allegedly opened his car door and shot him. Lotter was a director and co-founder of the PAMS Foundation, an NGO that provides conservation and anti-poaching support to communities and governments in Africa.

Since starting the organisation in Tanzania in 2009, he had received numerous death threats relating to his work.