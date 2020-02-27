Uganda Gets Five UN Trucks to Enhance Locust Fight

26 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Nalwooga

The United Nations (UN) through its World Food Programme (WFP) has offered five food trucks to the government of Uganda to help transport equipment to districts invaded by locusts.

While handing over the trucks at the UN World Food Programme offices at Kabusu, Kampala on Wednesday, the UN head, supply chain unit, Oleh Maslyukov said the trucks have been offered after a request by the government of Uganda through its Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and fisheries.

Maslyukov said they had to respond immediately because Uganda is a major food basket for the region and that they could not afford as locusts cause destruction in the affected districts.

"The trucks will be operating initially from Soroti and Karamoja districts to other areas. There is an interest from WFP in fighting locusts because we are buying a lot from the Ugandan market. It is really in the interest of WFP to get more crops on the local market that will be available for in-country programs and for the region as well," Mr Maslyukov said.

In 2018 the UN bought 200 metric tons of food produce for $50 million, In 2019 they bought 53 metric tons while in 2020 they have so far bought 35 Metric tons of food produce from Uganda.

The humanitarian organization says they hope to increase to 100.

So far, Uganda has received UN support worth $1.3 million.

Bill and Melinda Gates commit $10 million for desert control

Meanwhile, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $10 million to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to help in the fight against locusts in the East African region.

The foundation joined several other donors in responding to FAO's urgent appeal to contain the crisis.

The money will help three countries among them; Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.

The locust invasion is the worst Kenya has seen in 70 years, and the worst in nearly a generation in Somalia and Ethiopia.

Djibouti and Eritrea are also affected, and swarms are reported in Tanzania and Uganda.

The foundation's support is intended to help FAO and national governments confront the critical need for rapid control of the infestation, including aerial control of large swarms.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.