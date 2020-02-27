Tanzania: Special Committee Set to Oversee Dar es Salaam Transport Master Plan

TRANSPORT stakeholders have proposed for a special committee to be formed to oversee the implementation of Dar es Salaam Urban Transport Master plan for better results.

They proposed that the committee should convene quarterly or annually to evaluate the status of the project and ways to improve it.

Speaking during a one day workshop in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Assistant Director-Monitoring and Evaluation section in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Aunyisa Meena, said stakeholders needed to have coordination.

"Through the committee, it will be much easier for each stakeholder to air their views as well as deliberate on an action plan for better results," he noted.

He said that the implementation of the policy requires each sector to effectively play their key roles for better results.

Mr Meena asserted that the Dar es Salaam transport master plan remains the main reference document to improve the transport system in the city, thus meeting now and then is crucial.

JICA Tanzania Chief Representative, Mr Yamamura Naofumi said the development of urban transport cannot be achieved by single entities.

"Appropriate partnership and coordination among the public, private and academia is a critical aspect for the success of future Tanzania development," he said.

Assistant Director for Research and Planning in the department of infrastructure development in the Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Fikiri Magafu said it was within government authority to coordinate stakeholders.

"Lack of coordination and sharing information among the key stakeholders are among the challenges in implementing this project," he said.

Dr Magafu said to curb transportation problems facing Dar es Salaam; the government of Tanzania requested the government of Japan in July 2005 to provide technical assistance in developing the master plan.

The 4.4tril/- ($4.4 million) Dar es Salaam Transport Policy and System Development Master Plan proposed activities in two phases.

The short-term phase has the year 2015 as its target while the long-term phase targets 2030.

He said the plan was reviewed to be implemented from 2018-2040, which had proposed a comprehensive improvement plan, including an introduction of commuter railways.

The population of Dar es Salaam increased from 2.6 million in 2003 to 4 million in 2015, and 5.8 million inhabitants in 2020.

The workshop was organised by JICA and attended by representatives from the government of Tanzania; various transport stakeholders and the academia.