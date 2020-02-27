Nigeria: Indian, Others Accused of Forging SON Receipts

27 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of an Indian and two others for allegedly forging Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, receipts.

Chucks Okeke, Omkar Shinde, Shittu Adedeji and a company, Everchem Paints Nigeria Limited, were arraigned before Justice Saliu Saidu on a three-count charge of forgery.

Senior State Counsel, Olofindare Adeleke, alleged that Okeke and Shinde, an Indian, and Everchem Paints, forged 15 SON receipts on February 12, 2020, at Close 6, House 4, Satellite Town, Lagos, and at 110/114 Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Isolo, Lagos.

He said the defendants committed the alleged offence "with intent to use the false documents as genuine."

The prosecution said it was with the "intention of causing the forged documents to be believed to have been issued by SON and use same as genuine."

SON said Adedeji, on February 12, 2020, at 2, Morebise Egan, Igando, "did present false documents to SON officials, which you knew or have reason to know same to be false with intent to use the false documents as genuine."

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 465 and punishable under sections 467 and 516 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the SON accusations.

Defence counsel, E. Pobeni, for the first defendant, Tiwalade Aderoju, for the second and fourth defendants and I. Ituma, for the third defendant, told the court that they filed bail applications on their clients' behalf.

The judge ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Services.

He adjourned until March 4 for the hearing of the bail applications.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.