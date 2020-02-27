Gambia: WB Mission Arrives in Gambia to Study Banjul Sea Level Rise

A World Bank team led by Veronique Marie Morin Floissac and Ana Campos Garcia is currently in the country to look at possibilities with regards to addressing the issue of sea level rise in Banjul which is threatening all the economic assets in Banjul.

The process is led by National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) as a risk agency.

Sometime last year, NDMA requested through the World Bank requested assistance to conduct a GIS mapping and surveillance about the Banjul sea level rise which was authorised and approved.

The team's visit was a result of a follow up on National Disaster Management Agency request regarding Banjul and KMC.

Studies indicate that Banjul is among the highest risk cities in terms of sea level rise in the world and if not addressed now can cause serious catastrophe.

The objective of the mission is to meet with stakeholders and agree on a detailed methodology, conduct field visits to the study areas, review data and survey work.

It will also conduct a multi-stakeholder workshop in partnership with a firm selected to undertake the "Flood and Coastal Risk Assessment and Priority Investment Planning for Greater Banjul" to gather data in support of delivery of the activities, and provide support and training to the Kanifing Municipal Council on drone imagery processing.

During a meeting with the team at his office on Monday, NDMA Executive Director, Sanna Dahaba said the purpose of the mission is to conduct a comprehensive study on how stakeholders can collectively address the sea level rise in Banjul.

He added that the GIS mapping and surveillance was conducted and the reports are available and will be integrated into the current study which is being done by Royal Happening DHV in Holland.

He described Banjul as the economic hub of The Gambia, saying it is therefore critical for stakeholders to come together and holistically put in measures to address the issue of coastal erosion as well as all risk elements associated with flooding in the country.

Ana Campos Garcia, a senior disaster management specialist who is head of mission said they feel the need of the government and want to work with them.

She added that at the end of the mission they will provide recommendations and possible solutions to the risk management.

According to her, they also want to ensure that what they are doing is in line with government priorities.

She highlighted the importance of delivering the required information on time to deliver the quality 'we' want.