Gambia Hosts ICAO Legal Seminar

Gambia has recently hosted a two-day legal seminar organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) intended to inform and update government officials on the work programme ICAO in the legal field and a number of current subjects in the field of international air law.

The seminar addresses topics relating to aviation safety oversight, aviation security, air transport liberalisation, ratification of international air law instruments and emerging issues in aviation law and practice.

Ebrima Bojang, chairman of GCAA board of directors said international law plays an important role in global civil aviation and challenged delegates to critically focus on the issues discussed during the seminar.

Momodou Ceesay, permanent secretary at the ministry of transportation works and infrastructure said the Gambia Government will continue to operate with international standard and aviation practices.

"Despite that GCAA will continue to take the lead to ensure that we meet the international obligation and the existing convention regulations."

Benoit Verhaegen, senior external relations and legal officer of ICAO said the two days seminar is an additional step to dedicate the solutions of legal advice for civil aviation organisations.

Cherno Marenah, permanent secretary at the ministry of justice said the international civil aviation is so dynamic and the Gambia will stand to support it.