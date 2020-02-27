Gambia: Real De Banjul, Gamtel Fray for 1st Division League Crown

Real De Banjul and Gamtel are fighting for the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league crown following their incredible performance in the league campaign.

One point separates city boys and telecommunication giants in the country's top flight league standings.

Real De Banjul are currently topping the league table with 22 points after eleven league outings; Gamtel are second-spot in the league standings with 21 points in eleven league matches.

Both sides will scuffle to win their remaining league games to end their league trophy drought.

Meanwhile, Elite United and BK Milan are both scuffling for survival in the country's top flight after clinching 7 points each in eleven league games.