Zimbabwe: Free Medical Services for Idai Survivors

A group of Indian medical doctors is in the country to provide free medical services in Manicaland Province under the auspices of the International Rotary Club.

This is the second time the team is visiting the country for free medical services and vocational training for doctors in Manicaland.

The 20-member medical team is expected in Mutare during the next 10 days to offer voluntary training to staff at different hospitals.

The team comprises general surgeons, ophthalmologists, dentists, dermatologist, plastic surgeon, orthopaedic, gynaecologist and anaesthetist.

Speaking after the team's arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro said the kind gesture shown by the Rotary Club will go a long way in the development of the health sector.

"As the Government of Zimbabwe, we would like to thank the Rotary International Club for such a kind gesture it has shown to Zimbabwe, it takes a lot for one to leave his or her country to come work voluntarily in a foreign land," Dr Mangwiro said.

"We are going to gain a lot from this medical vocational training and the team will help about 2 000 people in Mutare. We are going to learn a lot be it academic or socially."

"We are happy that the Rotary International Club chose the Cyclone Idai affected area because there was death and misery and there is need for treatment of people there be it mentally, psychically and emotionally."

India founder of Rotary Medicare Programme and past Rotary International president Rajendra Saboo said they sought to facilitate medical procedures, including surgeries, in line with information from the province's medical director.

"Our intention is to carry out many medical procedures from the eyes to the teeth, basic surgeries, general surgeries depending on the information we are given by the administration at the hospitals in Mutare," he said.

"It is definitely going to be free of charge. However, the Manicaland medical director will give us the details. The medical mission will be carried out over a period of 10 days.

"We have come to Africa and we have seen the places where there is a need and we also judge to the extent at which the local Rotarians administration are keen to offer support.

"We want to have a share of knowledge that our surgeons have to leave it with surgeons here so that it is sustained and so that when we are gone they can continue to serve the people of this country."

"He will offer services in whatever way he can to the medical doctors and people in the country," she added.