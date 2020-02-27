Zimbabwe: VP Urges Hodzi to Shed Light On Cartels Remarks

Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi should explain what he meant when he said most State institutions were captured by cartels, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

VP Mohadi said this in the National Assembly yesterday during the Question and Answer session.

Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) wanted to know why Government had not commented whether the assertions by Mr Hodzi were true or false, that some key State institutions, including the National Prosecuting Authority were "captured".

As Prosecutor-General, Mr Hodzi's independence was guaranteed by the Constitution and it would be worrying if it turned out that institutions he referred to were indeed captured.

Mr Mliswa said there was need for a Ministerial statement from Government explaining what they understood about that statement.

In response, VP Mohadi said it was imperative that Government conducts investigations on the statement to establish whether it was true or not.

"He has to explain to us what he meant by that statement. I agree with you that he needs to be brought to account on what he meant. On issuance of a Ministerial statement I think that can be done," said VP Mohadi.

Kambuzuma MP Mr Willias Madzimure (MDC-Alliance) asked why it was taking long for the Government to seek explanation on something "which should shock the whole nation".

But VP Mohadi said Government was seized with the matter.

In his statement, Mr Hodzi said cartels had captured key Government institutions that included the police, judiciary and the media, making it difficult to tackle graft or bring people to book.

Mr Hodzi made his assertions a fortnight ago while addressing participants at a Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) economic thematic committee capacity-building workshop in Bulawayo.