Liberia: Light International School System Donates to Group of 77

26 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Light International School System recently donated several bags of rice to the Group of 77' Disabled Center on Newport Street in Monrovia.

Making the donation on behalf of the school, the Principal, Mr. Etem Taniskan said that he was pleased to make the presentation of food items to the group of persons with disabilities and their families.

"I am very happy to be able to make this donation of bags of rice to the Group of 77' on behalf of the Light International School System, "Mr. Taniskan said. "We have done more than this before, and we shall not get tired sharing with you and your families"

Receiving the bags of rice on behalf of the Group of 77' was its Executive Director, Madam Wayfa F. Ciapha. Madam Ciapha lauded the school for always being thoughtful of identifying with them in times of need, and promised to use the items for the intended beneficiaries.

"We are thankful to the Light International School System family for the timely donation, and this will serve as a great help to many persons with disabilities and their families who have not had any rice for distribution for the past four months", Madam Ciapha said.

The Group of 77' was founded in 1977 by former Liberian President William R. Tolbert in order to care for persons with disabilities and their families which include the physically challenged, the visually impaired, and the deaf and dumb, amongst others.

Every year, the Light International School System identifies with the Group of 77' family by making donations of mainly food items. The school, located on 24th Street, Airfield-Shortcut, Sinkor, is one of the leading international schools in the Republic of Liberia dedicated to preparing students for leadership roles and effective community members.

