Liberia: Gbarpolu Lawmaker Cautions Citizens

Gbarpolu County Representative Alfred Koiwood has cautioned citizens of his county against being deceived by greedy and selfish politicians as the 2020 midterm senatorial election draws closer.

A dispatch from the county says Mr. Koiwood made the assertions recently in the county capital Bopolu during a mass citizens' consultative meeting geared toward assessing their development needs for prompt resolutions and actions.

The dispatch quotes Rep. Koiwood as saying that the consultative meeting was intended to catalogue crucial development plans for his action in enhancing the development agenda of the county.

During the meeting, Koiwood urged the people not to leave any stone unturned as so-called politicians would soon start to visit them on false promises.

Koiwood further urged the citizens to be mindful how they go about encouraging individuals who intend contesting for legislative seats in the county.

The dispatch also disclosed that while in the county, the lawmaker is expected to travel to several other parts of the county as a way of assessing the development needs of the people of the county for implementation.

He disclosed that the people of the county deserve farm - to - market roads, health centers, farming implements, educational facilities, water and sanitation, and micro - finance loans, among others.

He is serving his second term in the House of Representatives, and he assures the citizens that he would continue to provide scholarship to less fortunate youth of the county who are in need of education at junior, senior, elementary, and college level.

He encouraged the citizens to be focused and consistent in the fight for development services, adding that "you should not be carried away by false promises by so-called politicians."

Mr. Joseph Yankillie, a youth of the county, who spoke on behalf of the citizens, said the people of the county will not allow any politician to infiltrate the county as they would out rightly deny and reject intruders because they don't belong to the county.

He assured the Koiwood that prior to his visit to their area, they had been holding series of informative workshops with the women and youth of the county to alert them on the present political trends in the country and the way forward.

Mr. Yankollie called on the citizens especially the youth to be mindful of how they go about crossing over to political parties.

He welcomed the lawmaker's visitations to their towns, villages, and clans, with the expectations that he will again deliver the county from greedy and selfish politicians who only care about themselves and not the suffering masses.--Dispatch