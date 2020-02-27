Liberia: CBL to Get Additional Technical Assistance

26 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr. has received assurances from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for technical assistance. The assurances were given by Governor Godwin I. Emefiele of the CBN on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The assistance is in response to a request from Executive Governor Tarlue to the Nigerian Central Bank Authorities.

In his meeting with the Deputy Governor for Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aishah Ahmed, Executive Governor Tarlue recounted the continued support that Nigeria has rendered to Liberia, including Nigeria's role in restoring peace during Liberia's Civil War (1989 -2003).

Speaking on behalf of the Governor of CBN, Mrs. Ahmed underscored the need for greater cooperation and partnership among Member States of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) to promote regional economic integration, economic growth and development in the region. She indicated CBN's commitment to supporting sister central banks in the Zone in whatever way she can.

Mr.Tarlue highlighted the urgent need for capacity building at the CBL as his administration strives to rebuild public confidence in the CBL and the banking system at large. He lamented that this was crucial if the CBL and the financial system are to play their rightful roles in the economic recovery of Liberia, especially at a time when the Liberian economy is experiencing serious challenges.

The areas of technical assistance discussed by the two central banks covered: IT audit, banking operations and currency management, procurement, internal audit and controls, monetary policy operations, research and macroeconomic forecasting capability, financial markets operations, banking supervision, payments system, etc.

The discussion also covered the possibility of establishment a currency swap arrangement between Liberia and Nigeria, with the aim of promoting trade and investment between the two countries, thereby alleviating the need for foreign exchange for such activities.

The proposed arrangement is expected to be conducted through the banking system, which would bring relief to Liberians trading with Nigeria, especially small and medium businesses. The Executive Governor also requested for experience sharing on the CBN's Anchor Borrowers' programme, a flagship programme, for financing the agricultural sector, which has significantly transformed the agricultural sector in Nigeria and empowered several thousand smallholder farmers in Nigeria. He further indicated the crucial role that agricultural sector could play in transforming the Liberian economy and create jobs for the youth and rural population.

It can be recalled that upon assumption of office, CBL Tarlue expressed his commitment to reforming the Bank to rebuild confidence.

Mr. Tarluewas accompanied to the meeting in Abuja by Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, Dr. Musa Dukuly, Senior Technical Advisor, Mr. Mussah A. Kamara, and Senior Advisor for Multi-lateral Relations, Mr. Michael B. Ogun.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.