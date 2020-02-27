South Africans Can Now Stream Grand Prix Races Live Via F1 App

Cape Town — Fans of Formula 1 racing in South Africa can finally watch live races with the F1 TV Pro available online and via the F1 app.

This announcement comes just as season 2 of the hit reality show, Formula 1: Drive to Survive is due to debut on Friday.

F1 TV Pro live streams all F1 races, as well as F2, F3 and the Porsche Supercup series as an on-demand service with a live stream of every track session for every Grand Prix.

F1 TV has been available for a while since 2018 in South Africa but didn't offer local viewers the option to watch live racing.

WATCH PRE-SEASON TESTING ONLINE

The 2020 pre-season testing kicked off on 19 February with all 6 days of testing that was shown live on F1 TV Pro for the first time.

F1 TV Pro has a daily Tech Talk show analysing the latest innovations the various teams are trialing for 2020. It also gives full coverage of various press conferences.

Besides South Africa, FI TV Pro has newly been made available in several other African countries including Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

COSTS OF F1 TV PRO

F1 TV Pro cost $4.99 (R75.51) monthly and $44.99 (R680.81) for an annual subscription and will compete with Netflix South Africa, MultiChoice's Showmax, Amazon Prime Video, Vodacom's Video Play, Apple TV+ and others for consumers' stream-watch rands.

Meanwhile the second season of F1's docu-series on Netflix, Formula 1: Drive to Survive will available to stream from 28 February globally.

For the second season all 10 teams agreed to be followed by the production company's cameras and include drivers Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen for the first time.

It was announce last week that Formula 1 is roaring back into South Africa in the form of an immersive fan festival.

The last time a South African Grand Prix was part of F1 was in 1993.

Together with Heineken the F1 Joburg Festival, in partnership with Gauteng Province, will feature a live car run featuring three F1 teams including Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and Renault F1.

Fans will get to see 2019 Formula 1 World Championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas as well as F1 legend David Coulthard tear through the streets of Sandton.

(Sources: F1, Wheels24)

Source: Channel24