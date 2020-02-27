Sudanese German Relations - Part Five

Academic cooperation in scientific fields;-

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research held the Sudanese-German Forum in Higher Education and Scientific Research, in cooperation with German universities in March 2016 in Khartoum, where Professor Mohamed Saeed Al-Tahir, head of the Technical Department of Laboratories at the International University of Africa presented a paper on "Sudanese-German relations".

In his paper he pointed to the excellent and strong of relations between the two countries, which started since the sixties and seventies and then produced positive results and considerable achievements in the educational, scientific, cultural and economic fields. The German aid has established a number of development projects, for example the establishment of a center Training the German profession in Khartoum, and the completion of the sugar projects in Al-Genaid and Khashm Al-Girba, and projects to develop traditional agriculture in the Nuba Mountains. Prof. Al-Taher said that there was a big and fruitful cooperation between Sudan and Germany in the education field, where hundreds of Sudanese students received their studies at the technical and university and Postgraduate studies at German institutes and universities. The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) played an important role in this field.

There was also an exchange at the level of the teaching staff in some universities such as the University of Khartoum and the University of AL-Ahfad as well as the establishment of joint academic programs in the field of graduate studies between the University of Nelein and the University of Berlin for Applied Sciences, which is represented in the summer programs courses in the field of geographic information systems.

Through its office in Sudan, the DAAD organized a number of scientific conferences and seminars in order to exchange scientific and technical experiences in the field of modern technology and other human and applied sciences. There was cooperation in the field of natural resources between DAAD and the University of Gezira

the organization also held on 27/7/2018 the scientific cooperation program between the university (College of Resources) and the University of Dresden, Germany, funded by the German Technical Cooperation DAAD.

