Sudan: Ministry of Energy Plans to Apply Electronic Monitoring Next April

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining Dr. Hamid Suleiman Hamid has disclosed that the electronic monitoring project would be applied and circulated to all service stations next April. In an interview to SUNA, Dr. Hamid stressed the importance of the electronic monitoring project, which is equipped with a network link between the ministry and all fuel stations in Khartoum State and the depots, in order to monitor and control all fuel-related operations and the derivatives from the depositories and to stations working to provide the citizens with the required amount of gasoline, gas, or gas. Dr. Hamid pointed out that the electronic monitoring system prevents the leakage and smuggling of petroleum materials and helps in knowing the exact situation, pointing out that the provisional monitoring that accompanied the refinery discontinue helped a lot in alleviating the crisis, pointing to the importance of not to waste human resources in the daily monitoring and follow-up process, relying on the project of the electronic monitoring to control work in both stations and the depots.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.