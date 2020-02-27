Sudan: Ministry of Energy Plans to Apply Electronic Monitoring Next April

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining Dr. Hamid Suleiman Hamid has disclosed that the electronic monitoring project would be applied and circulated to all service stations next April. In an interview to SUNA, Dr. Hamid stressed the importance of the electronic monitoring project, which is equipped with a network link between the ministry and all fuel stations in Khartoum State and the depots, in order to monitor and control all fuel-related operations and the derivatives from the depositories and to stations working to provide the citizens with the required amount of gasoline, gas, or gas. Dr. Hamid pointed out that the electronic monitoring system prevents the leakage and smuggling of petroleum materials and helps in knowing the exact situation, pointing out that the provisional monitoring that accompanied the refinery discontinue helped a lot in alleviating the crisis, pointing to the importance of not to waste human resources in the daily monitoring and follow-up process, relying on the project of the electronic monitoring to control work in both stations and the depots.