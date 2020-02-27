Sudanese German Relations--------(Part One

opinion

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) is pleased to published in the following a short dossier on the Sudanese German cooperation on the occasion of the august visit by the German President to the Sudan on Thursday the 27th of February 2020:

Prelude:

Relations between Sudan and Germany have witnessed at different stages of their history, different layers of cooperation and participation. The German side has of recently made real encouraging steps including visits by senior officials in the German government to Sudan. The Sudanese side has on its side shown great interest in these relations as Sudanese ministers paid visit to Berlin sealing this cooperation, including the participation of Prime Minister Dr. Hamdouk in the Munich Security Conference, February 2020.

During this participation Hamdouk conferred with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a peak step in the efforts seeking to develop further Sudanese German partnership between the two sides.

These relations are, however, deeply rooted in history, date back to early nineteen fifties of the past century, when Germany recognized the Sudan as a nation after independence, and the Sudan established a diplomatic representation in Bonn, the capital of West Germany. When Germany was re-unified once again after the Berlin Wall was brought down the Sudanese embassy was moved to the German Federal capital, Berlin.

Two former Sudanese presidents paid visits to Germany. The first was President Ibrahim Abboud, in 1962, who donated $ 2 million to the German government as contributions from Sudan to the victims of the floods that swept across Hamburg in Germany at the time. Immediately afterwards Germany reciprocated by funding many a development a project in the Sudan. The Second visit was by late President Gaffar Nimeiri (1969-1985). Nimeiri paid a visit Germany in 1978, and in February 2020, the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk went to Germany to participate in the Munich Security Conference.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese-German relations witnessed accelerating positive developments since Hamdouk took over as prime minister in the Sudan, August last year.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is coming to the Sudan in an official visit to country, Feb. 2020, is the first such visit by a German president since 1985. During the visit, the German President is to meet with the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and with Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, Prime Minister of Sudan, to discuss the most recent developments in the country, following the glorious December Popular Revolution that toppled a dictatorship that reigned for decades in the country. He is also meeting a number of civil society leaders in Khartoum.

The visit by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the first for an European official to Khartoum after the establishment of the first civil government, marked the beginning of a milestone in Sudan's international relations and a real practical step for Sudan's integration into the international and regional environment, ending a period of isolation that spanned the past thirty years of dictatorship.

That visit was short, fruitful and of great importance in its timing and outputs, as the Minister met with the President of the Council, Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and held important meetings with Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, thus opening a new page in Sudanese German Relationship.

The German Foreign Minister Haikou Maas expressed appreciation and admiration for the peaceful revolution of the Sudanese people who managed to uproot the Salvation regime while at the same time keeping its peacefulness and pacific demonstrations. He pointed out in statements that he respected the Sudanese people who struggled to make their civil government a reality that he came to Khartoum to congratulate the Sudanese people and convey his country's admiration for what happened in Sudan and its willingness to provide assistance for the Sudan till it overcomes the current difficult stage of its history.

The German Minister also revealed that a dialogue will be led by his country's government with the German Parliament in order to determine how to resume economic cooperation with Sudan, and on the occasion of the historic visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Sudan this February, Sudan News Agency publishes short dossier summarizing the history of the bilateral relations between Germany and Sudan

