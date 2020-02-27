Sudanese German Relations--------(Part Sev En)

interview

The German ambassador to the Sudan, Ullrich Klöckner, has revealed that more and more cooperation between his country and the Sudan is underway. In an interview recently to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the ambassador has commended the December 2018 revolution and its peacefulness and the role played by the youth in effecting change in the Sudan. He pointed to the many visits by top senior German officials to the Sudan as a sign of the importance his country pays to its relations with the Sudan.

Hereunder the full text of the interview: -

Question: Your Excellency, how do you evaluate visit of the German economy and development cooperation minister during current month in the context of advanced relations between Sudan and Germany?

Answer: The visit of our Minister for Economy and Development Cooperation, Gerd Mueller, has been the second visit to Sudan by a German Minister after our Foreign Minister Heiko Mass last September delivered the message of our commitment to help your new government to become a success. Of course, success of your new government is in a way dependent on financial engagement and assistance from friendly nations around the world. Insofar, it has been important to send our Minister of Cooperation to discuss this assistance with your government. Minister Mueller came with two good news to Khartoum: first, the German Parliament ("Bundestag") will decide to lift a decision dating back to 1989 interdicting every financial assistance or develop assistance to Sudan. This is now history. As we speak, the Bundestag has lifted this decision. So, we will start a new chapter of cooperation with Sudan. We want to reconnect to the time, fifty years ago, when Germany's assistance had been highly valued. Many people tell me about their positive experience with German vocational training centers in Darfur and other places. We want to exactly start where we left in 1989. The second message the minister delivered: his Ministry has already allocated 80 million Euros to be spent immediately, most of it especially for projects of job creation and for vocational training centers. So, it has been an important and a very positive visit.

Question: During the visit topics of cooperation between Sudan and Germany in fields of agriculture renewable energy and electricity were tackled, are there any common projects in future between two countries?

Answer: Now that we are starting again our assistance cooperation relationship with Sudan will imply that delegations from both our countries will meet in the future to decide how to allocate the German assistance in specific projects. This process will start very soon. In his meeting with our Minister H.E. the Prime Minister indicated that he wanted German assistance to cover job creation and agriculture and I think these are the areas where will start with projects in the near future.

Question: In the scope of your work as ambassador of Germany in Sudan for many years what is your country vision about Sudan, particularly after the political Developments that occurred last year?

Answer: As mentioned before, we want to help this civil government in becoming a success story. This is the only way to also guarantee that the success of the Sudanese people's revolution of 2019 and the revolution having a lasting positive impact on Sudan. It would also guarantee that the struggle of the brave people in the street last year has not been in vain. A success of this civilian government is also the best way for Sudan to become again an internationally respected country, a country we and others will love to have good relations with and we and others also would like to do business with.

Question: Germany supported Sudan in past in field of culture via technical equipment and training opportunities to Sudan Radio and Television. .. Shall we see cooperation between DPA and SUNA in future?

Answer: Deutche Welle (DW) always maintained a strong connection with the Sudan I think in the much improved media environment of the new Sudan there is good prospect of increasing cooperation.

Question: There is kind of cooperation between the two countries in field of combating illegal migration how is the work going there?

Answer: Yes, there is some cooperation; I think this should also increase in the present new environment. In the past, there were certain reservations in working too close with the old regime on these very sensitive issues. I think this also will change now. But at the moment we really have to concentrate on fixing the economy. Migration is something to be focused on later.

