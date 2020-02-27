Sudan: North Kordofan State's Governor Meets WFP Delegation

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Obied — The Caretaker Governor of North Kordofan State Maj. Gen. Al-Sadiq Al-Tayib Abdallah reviewed, at his office on Wednesday, with the delegation of the World Food Program (WFP); headed by WFP Country Director in Sudan Hamido Nuri, the projects that the World Food Program current and future projects. Dr. Nuri said in a statement to SUNA after the meeting, that the visit to North Kordofan came to inaugurate the WFP regional office covering the states of Kordofan, White Nile and the State of South Sudan, in addition to the implementation of the state program concerning the project on the reduction of post-harvest losses and school nutrition. The WFP Country Director pointed out to the assistance that the WFP extends to Sudan to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people after the change, explaining that the program focuses on development and capacity building projects. The state's Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Ahmed Babiker Al-Hassan praised the great support provided by the World Food Program and the projects that it implements in emergency action, school feeding and other areas, adding that the opening of the regional office in North Kordofan State represents a major gain for the state in supporting development and livelihood projects. Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Abdallah reiterated the commitment of the North Kordofan State to facilitate the WFP work to enable it to carry out its duties as required, praising its effort and the great assistance that it has been providing to the state.

