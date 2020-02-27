Sudanese Artist Designs Canvas With December Revolution's Emblem At German President's Reception

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A Sudanese artist has succeeded to embody the slogan of the Glorious December Revolution (Freedom, Peace and Justice) in an artistic canvas that reflects Sudan's civilization represented in the pyramids and antiquities of Al-Bajrawia. The Artist Bahaa-Eddin Al-Mubarak designed the painting as a special greeting to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his two-day visit and the accompanying delegation to the country on Thursday and Friday. In an interview to SUNA prior to the historic visit of the German President to the country, Al-Mubarak said that the banner reflected the civilization and heritage of Sudan represented in the pyramids and Al-Bajrawia antiquities, in addition to the various resources of the country, top of which the Arabic gum, pointing out that the canvas is characterized by writing in both Arabic and German and it reflects the rapprochement and cooperation between Sudanese and German peoples. Al-Mubarak said that Germany was a gateway for the Sudan's exports to European countries, particularly the gum Arabic, urging benefiting from German technologies in the field of added value for Sudanese products, especially the gum Arabic, praising the quality and excellence of German industries in the technological and technical field.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.