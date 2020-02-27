Sudanese German Relations--------(Part Eight)

opinion

Echoes on the Visit

As part of preparation of this file, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) met a number of political and economic experts:

Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Khartoum Dr. Al-Jilie Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim believes that the visit of the German President to Sudan is a major step in Sudan's openness to the outside world and will also contribute to addressing the economic conditions.

He pointed out that Sudan will benefit greatly from this visit, as Germany has a pivotal and important role besides its leading position in the European Union.

He said that Sudan looks forward from this visit, to enhancing opportunities for economic, political and development cooperation and contributing to ending the international isolation of Sudan.

He said that a superpower like Germany will restore confidence to economic and international institutions in dealing with Sudan, especially in development projects and their financing.

The former Sudanese ambassador to Germany has described the Sudanese-German relations as distinguished and developed, pointing to the great role that Germany has been providing to Sudan in the developmental and economic fields besides its valuable contribution to the stability of Sudan, in addition to preparing a geological map.

He indicated that the German parliament's resolution lifting the development ban on Sudan is a great opportunity for Sudan to receive development aid, which would support the country in various fields, as it is evidence of Germany's desire to strengthen its relations with Sudan.

He called for presenting ready projects to the German side in the railway and energy projects, praising the developmental renaissance taking place in Germany.

- Professor Hanadi Ibrahim Al-Desoughi of the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Khartoum, has called for taking advantage of the historic visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Sudan and create economic, development and educational partnerships between the two countries, pointing to the pioneering role of Germany in all fields.

She pointed out that the visit constitutes a new stage and openness to Sudan to the international community, noting that Sudan should present development projects in the fields of technology, supporting universities, e-libraries, training and the creation of cooperative relations with German universities in the technical and cultural fields.

-Academic researcher Dr. Jehan Al-Naim Moussa said that Germany is one of the major countries of the world and has big international and regional presence.

She referred to previous cooperation between Germany and Sudan, especially since Germany had a major role in supporting Sudan politically and technically.

She noted that Sudanese youth are looking for Germany's support for Sudanese universities and transfer of German technology to Sudan as well as Sudanese students in Germany, given that they constitute the future of Sudan.

( CONTINUES)