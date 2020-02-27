Sudan: Minister of Interior Affirms Sudan Welcome to IGAD Protocol On Free Movement

Khartoum — Minister of Interior Gen.(police) Al-Teraifi Idris Dafaalla has underscored Sudan welcome to Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons in IGAD area, pointing out that Sudan considers the protocol within context of care of interests and warding off dangers which is represented in the trans-national crimes.

This came while the Minister was addressing the Ministerial Meeting on launch of Protocol on Free Movement of Persons at IGAD region in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum Wednesday.

He said "we are looking forward for the Protocol to be a step for integration of the African continent and paves way for reaching this goal" stressing the government commitment to apply and streamline the protocol with the other agreements so as not to make contradiction.

The Minister added that Sudan would spare no efforts on stabilization of the IGAD member states , affirming importance of protectionof human according to the African Charter which guarantees right of residence , movement and exchange of professional experiences.

Gen. Al Teraifi expressed appreciation to IGAD Secretariat efforts and the African and European organizations for providing the necessary technical support for signature of the Protocol.