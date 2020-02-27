Sudan: UNDP Delegation Visits Higher Council for Local - Government

Khartoum — A delegation from the United Nations Development Program(UNDP) on Wednesday paid visit to the Higher Council for Local Government in Khartoum State.

The delegation met with the Secretary General Omer Hassan Teraibo and executive officials of the Council with aim of acquainting with task, power and jurisdictions of the local government structures in the State and localities so as consolidate them.

The Council' Secretary General said the meeting reviewed phases of formation of executive structures at state and local levels , ongoing efforts to amend the Local Government Act and arrangement of local and popular organs to cope with the revolution goals in line with directives set by the state high institutions.

Members of the UNDP delegation emphasized readiness to provide aid and support for building strong local government system.