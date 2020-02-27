Sudan: Tawer Concludes Visit to Gezira By Visiting Sheikh Azraq Taiba

Medani — Member of the Sovereign Council Prof. Siddiq Tawer has underscored during visit to Sheikh Azraq Taiba Mosque in Southern Gezira Locality Wednesday that Sheikh Azraq Taiba Mosque is a cornerstone for spiritual and faith education and a stronghold which fiercely resisted the defunct regime.

He said his visit came to a societal, religious and state man to consult him and to be provided with his pray and advices , besides acquainting with security situations, wheat harvesting and support of government of Gezira State.

Sheikh Sheikh Abdalla Ahmed Al-Raih Azraq Taiba, the caliphate of Gadiria and Arakia Sufi sect in Sudan, for his part, affirmed support to the transitional government and government of Gezira State.

He underlined readiness to present consultancy, advice and support to all components of the transitional government.

Wali of Gezira State Maj. Gen. Ahmed HANNAN Sebair underlined that Gezira State is the shelter for all regardless of narrow affiliations and that Gezira could become again the Backbone of the national economy a nd safe haven for all.

Leading figure at FFC Dr Ibraim Al-Amin said Azraq Taiba Mosque was the beacon of resistance to the defunct regime and a place that draws the all political spectrums.

He indicated to Sheikh Taiba's concern with issues of Gezira Scheme , which, he said, is the spinal bone of the Sudanese economy.