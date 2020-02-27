Sudan: Tawer Meets FFC in Gezira State

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani. — Member of the Sovereign Council Prof. Siddiq Tawer cited challenges facing the change and role of revolutionaries in safeguarding and achieving the revolution slogans , referring to outcome of Kanabi(camp villages) conference which addresses root causes of the crisis by counting the number of kanabi and its residents.

This came while the member of the Sovereign Council was addressing the Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC) at University of Gezira.

Tawer said Gezira State houses 125 out of 1300 konbo(a camp village) in Sudan , calling for giving concern to Kanabi populations and provision of basic services for them.

He announced that the coming period would see replacement of military Walis with civilian ones to contribute to finding solutions to all issues and concerns.

Leading figure at FFC Dr Ibrahim Al-Amin called for paying more attention to issues of Kanabi and reform of Gezira Scheme as well as forming lands commission to resolute disputes , especially at unplanned areas.

