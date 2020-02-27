Sudan: Attorney General Eulogizes Al Muglad's Attorney

Khartoum — The Attorney General eulogized Al Muglad's Attorney Mohamed Basha Yassin who was assassinated at home at Al Muglad town, West Kordofan State

He said that by killing the attorney the assassins wanted to undermine justice but the move for rule of law and achievement of justice will continue.

The Attorney General underscored that the Public Prosecution in collaboration with other official authorities would exert all possible efforts to apprehend the culprits who committee this heinous crime and bring them to justice.