Sudan: Attorney General Eulogizes Al Muglad's Attorney

26 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Attorney General eulogized Al Muglad's Attorney Mohamed Basha Yassin who was assassinated at home at Al Muglad town, West Kordofan State

He said that by killing the attorney the assassins wanted to undermine justice but the move for rule of law and achievement of justice will continue.

The Attorney General underscored that the Public Prosecution in collaboration with other official authorities would exert all possible efforts to apprehend the culprits who committee this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Crackdown on Ugandan Opposition Continues

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.