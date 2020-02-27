Sudan: Experts to Meet to Approve Protocol On Transhumance for IGAD Region Thursday

Khartoum — IGAD experts and Committee of Ambassadors are due to hold meeting at Friendship Hall in Khartoum Thursday to approve Protocol on Transhumance for IGAD Region.

The meeting, which will be concluded by endorsing roadmap of the Protocol implementation, will be addressed by Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr Alam-Eddin Abdalla.

SUNA noted that Khartoum is hosting these days a high-profile meeting of experts to finalized on protocol on free movement of persons in the IGAD area and that a eeting was held yesterday in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum in which a report on review of laws and plocies affwecting free movement of persons in the region was approved.