Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Commitment of Sudan to All International Agreements

Khartoum — Prime Minister and IGAD Chair Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has affirmed commitment of the Sudan to all international agreements, stressing the importance of the IGAD Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons.

Hamdouk, addressing the IGAD ministerial meeting for launching the Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum today, said the protocol enhances the strategies of development and use of macroeconomic program among IGAD member states besides open horizons for joining the big economic groupings.

He added that the protocol would facilitate effective management of borders, enhance safe migration and open the way for cooperation in all fields.

Hamdouk praised the regional efforts and support of the IGAD's development partners, calling on officials of IGAD countries to assist in the implementation and ratification of this protocol to facilitate the movement of persons among member states.

He welcomed the IGAD guests in the new Sudan after the glorious and peaceful December Revolution that will change the face of Sudan, expressing his thanks for the countries and partners who stood with Sudan to achieve peace.