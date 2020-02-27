Sudan: Reinstatement of 10 Diplomats in Rank of Ambassador

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry has reinstated 10 diplomats and 13 administrators who were arbitrarily dismissed.

The Ministry Spokesperson said in a statement to SUAN that according to recommendation from the Ministry's Committee on Arbitrarily Dismissed Persons , the Prime Minister issued a decision approving the Committee recommendations that called for returning to service 10 diplomats at grade of ambassador ranging between grade one and two at the same levels of posts currently being occupied by their serving counterparts.

The said Committee reinstated 13 arbitrarily dismissed administrators in grades being held by their serving counterparts.