Zimbabwe: Ministry of Health Duped

27 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

TWO senior officials in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Sekesai Zinyowera and Crossman Mayavo, who were attached to the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory (NMRL), yesterday appeared in court facing three counts of criminal abuse of office.

Zinyowera was employed as a coordinator, while Mayavo was an administrator at NMRL.

They were both not asked to plead to charges when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Hosiah Mujaya who remanded them to March 27 for their routine appearance.

Zinyoweni was granted $2 000, while Mayavo is also out on $1 000 bail. Director of all Ministry of Health and Child Care laboratories in Zimbabwe Mr Douglas Mangwanya is representing the ministry.

Prosecutor Mrs Tinashe Makiya said on July 14, 2014, a management meeting was held at NMRL where Zinyowera was chairing, while Mayavo was recording minutes.

It was during the meeting when Zinyowera decided that 60 percent of received user fees was to be apportioned to NMRL, while 40 percent was to be shared amongst the employees.

The duo is alleged to have made the decision knowing that there was no such policy from the Government and that there was no approval from the Ministry of Finance.

They also reportedly deliberately withheld the minutes of the meeting from the ministry's permanent secretary, who is the accounting officer.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.