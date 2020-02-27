Nigeria: Leah Sharibu's Mother Losses Hope in Buhari

Rebecca, the mother of Leah Sharibu, reported to be forcefully married in Boko Haram captivity, has lost hope in President Muhammadu Buhari and flew to London to meet the British Prime Minister.

"I come to Britain to lay my complaints, I need their help. They should help me, I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity," she said.

Rebecca spoke in an interview on the BBC Hausa service, monitored in Kaduna on Thursday.

She said after her daughter was abducted among others by the insurgents, it was 7 months later that President Buhari had called her.

" He told me that my daughter would return, that she would not stay long. Since their abduction in February, it was 7 months later. "

" Two weeks later, he sent 3 ministers to our house and they corroborated what Mr.President had told me."

"The ministers reiterated that Leah would be returned to me, shortly.'

" They said they were there to reassure me."

"But since that day, I never heard anything again, from the government."

Rebecca said her major worry was for the government to do whatever possible and free her daughter from captivity.

"I'm seriously disturbed, but there is nothing I can do. If the government is doing nothing, what else can I do? "

She said the "Leah Foundation," was assisting her in many ways.

"They sponsored some girls, even my trip to London, they assisted. Recently, we were assisted by them," she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.